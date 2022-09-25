CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.05

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.05 and traded as high as $8.10. CSP shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 4,293 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,613.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 5,359 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $44,479.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 513,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 6,134 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,808.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,613.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,574 shares of company stock worth $151,769. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CSP in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in CSP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CSP by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

