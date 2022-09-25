Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $838.03

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 838.03 ($10.13) and traded as low as GBX 588 ($7.10). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 591 ($7.14), with a volume of 208,076 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on shares of Treatt in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Treatt alerts:

Treatt Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 663.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 838.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of £359.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2,273.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Treatt

About Treatt

In other Treatt news, insider Tim Jones bought 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.77) per share, with a total value of £29,836.80 ($36,052.20).

(Get Rating)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.