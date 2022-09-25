Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.36

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.36 and traded as high as $27.70. Summit Financial Group shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 11,339 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMMF. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $352.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Articles

