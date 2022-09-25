Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Boeing by 14.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.62. The company has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

