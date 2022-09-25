PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $278.33. The stock has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

