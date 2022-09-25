Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $85,000 Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after acquiring an additional 112,607 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 187,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

