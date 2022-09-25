Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,864 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 34,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $97.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.34 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.68.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

