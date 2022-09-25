Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $237.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

