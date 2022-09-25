Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $371.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
