Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $269.45 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

