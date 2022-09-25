McAdam LLC Takes Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

