McAdam LLC Takes Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $23.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.54.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
- Will Wall Street’s Enthusiasm About Datadog Lead To Big Gains?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/19 – 9/23
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.