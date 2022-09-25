Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after buying an additional 1,561,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,397,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.9 %

Stryker stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.69.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

