Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,665 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20,361.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.