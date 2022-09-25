NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

