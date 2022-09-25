Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RTM opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $141.63 and a 12-month high of $192.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.