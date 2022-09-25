Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,245,000 after buying an additional 69,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Truist Financial stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

