Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $64.55 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. The stock has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Cowen dropped their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

