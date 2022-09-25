Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.12% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $10,825,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,787 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $5,507,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $4,370,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 97,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $28.78 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

