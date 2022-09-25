306,184 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 306,184 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000. Barrick Gold accounts for 2.0% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,920 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,881,364 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $92,784,000 after purchasing an additional 329,820 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price (down from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

