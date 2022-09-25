Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,583 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 39.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 67,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 239.0% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 6.6% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $130.06 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $353.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

