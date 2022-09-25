Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. owned 0.77% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth about $983,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth about $2,432,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $71.89 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.11.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.