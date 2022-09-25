Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

