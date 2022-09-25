Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

EQT Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is -22.06%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.