Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $303,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Redburn Partners lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Valero Energy Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE VLO opened at $100.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

