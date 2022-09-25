Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,196 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $52.16 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.