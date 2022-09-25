Brown Financial Advisory Sells 4,131 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Financial Advisory trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 15.6% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $203.62 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.97.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

