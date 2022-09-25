Bell Bank Has $577,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bell Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $319.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.