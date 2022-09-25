iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stock Position Lowered by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.4% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown Financial Advisory owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000. Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,682,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $49.93 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

