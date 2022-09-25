Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $551,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 793,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,738 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

