Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

