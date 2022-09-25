Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes $180,000 Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 400.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $113,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

