Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New $237,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 329.3% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 15,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.54 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

