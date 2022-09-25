Bell Bank Buys Shares of 1,315 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bell Bank bought a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cummins by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 659,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,874,000 after buying an additional 37,229 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cummins by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $204.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $247.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

