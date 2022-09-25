Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,897 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 32,689 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $79.53 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $76.09 and a 1 year high of $109.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03.

