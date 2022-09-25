Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $2.42 Million in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

PHYS stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

