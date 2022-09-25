Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

