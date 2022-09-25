157,900 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 157,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,653,000 after acquiring an additional 335,045 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,884,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,827,000 after acquiring an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,564,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,750,000 after acquiring an additional 304,429 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Bausch Health Companies Profile

BHC stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

