Sabal Trust CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sabal Trust CO cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 2.4% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth $232,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.