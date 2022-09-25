Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 198,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000. Cameco makes up 1.5% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cameco by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Cameco by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cameco by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 127,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $963,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $4,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 210.77 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

