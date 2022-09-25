Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $1.50 Million in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.47 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

