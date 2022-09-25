Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Invests $43,000 in TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 115,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRX Gold by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN:TRX opened at $0.38 on Friday. TRX Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $104.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.83.

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Equities analysts expect that TRX Gold Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

