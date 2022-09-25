Bell Bank Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $82.52 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.