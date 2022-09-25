Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,595 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $191.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.46.
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
