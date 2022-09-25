The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.