The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.1% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.