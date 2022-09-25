Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,339,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,336,337,000 after purchasing an additional 703,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,911,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,316,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,619,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,227,237,000 after purchasing an additional 270,396 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 182.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,502,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,390,565,000 after purchasing an additional 69,139 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEM opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $40.27 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,349.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $2,081,920 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.94.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

