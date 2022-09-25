Hegic (HEGIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $279,399.00

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $23.15 million and $279,399.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011102 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required.Use Cases:Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options.Write WBTC or ETH call and put options.Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

