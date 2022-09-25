Firo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.55 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Firo has a market cap of $34.05 million and $6.55 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00015417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,139.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022647 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00152550 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00283447 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00749950 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.41 or 0.00613901 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.
Firo Coin Profile
Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 11,538,244 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official website is firo.org.
Buying and Selling Firo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.
