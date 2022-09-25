EOS (EOS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $334.96 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $334.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EOS has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.21 or 0.00006333 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005099 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,066,191,476 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

