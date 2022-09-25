Stellar Trading 18.2% Higher This Week (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $6.13 billion and $247.65 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011102 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10725519 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,576 coins and its circulating supply is 25,462,023,663 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.