Adshares Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Adshares has a total market cap of $83.16 million and $1.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $2.15 or 0.00011210 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Adshares has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007863 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000695 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 30,824,778 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

